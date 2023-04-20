Nico Mueller aware that ‘hundredths of a second will be decisive’

Nico Mueller heads into this weekend’s Berlin E-Prix double-header knowing that “hundredths of a second will be decisive”, due to all the teams and almost all of the drivers having an incredible understanding of the classic Tempelhof Airport Circuit.

Racing at Tempelhof Airport is an “institution” on the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar according to Mueller, who is hoping for a great weekend in the German capital. Not only is it ABT CUPRA Formula E Team‘s home E-Prix, but the city is also home to Mueller’s wife, making it “a bit” of a home race for the Swiss driver.

Mueller enters the weekend still searching for his first points since returning to the all-electric championship, with him having retired in São Paulo whilst looking strong. Mueller took out Edoardo Mortara during the race in Brazil, ending both of their afternoons, he’ll be hoping to avoid the same at ABT’s home event.

With everyone knowing this weekend’s venue so well, Mueller is expecting the field to be separated by next to nothing, something which should make for an exciting watch for fans!

“Berlin is the home race for ABT, but also a bit for me personally, because my wife is from the area. The race is an institution on the Formula E calendar. Like almost everyone in the paddock, I know the track well as I drove six races there in nine days in 2020. I expect the gaps to be even narrower on this familiar circuit and, especially in qualifying, a few tenths or maybe even hundredths of a second will be decisive.

“With its high proportion of full throttle and good overtaking opportunities, the track suits Formula E well.”

“We want to set our sights on the points” – Robin Frijns

On the other side of the ABT CUPRA garage, two-time Berlin podium finisher Robin Frijns is targeting the “best possible” weekend, with the Dutchman recognising how special it would be for the team to claim their first points of the season at their home race.

Frijns returned to action in São Paulo following his nasty crash in the season-opener, which left him needing surgery on his wrists due to them having been fractured. He did incredibly well to make it through the entire weekend unscathed, with him having crossed the line in fifteenth.

Since São Paulo, Frijns has been competing in the World Endurance Championship, suggesting that his wrists are returning to full strength. With that in mind, Frijns has his eyes set on a good weekend in Berlin, a venue he has down very well at previously.

“We want to make the best possible use of the two races in one weekend on a track we know well to take the next steps. It was nice to return to the team and Formula E in São Paulo. I used all the sessions and the race to settle in again – now we want to set our sights on the points at our team’s home race.”