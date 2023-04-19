Porsche treating home E-Prix ‘like all the others’ despite leading both championships

Florian Modlinger, Team Principal of the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team has admitted that the German manufacturer are treating this weekend’s Berlin E-Prix double-header “like all the others”, despite it being an incredibly important home E-Prix for them.

Porsche have enjoyed an incredible start to the Gen3 era and the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with the Germans currently dominating both championships. Pascal Wehrlein leads the Drivers’ Championship by twenty-four points, whilst the team boast a commanding forty-one point lead in the Constructors’. With the way things are going, both titles are becoming theirs to lose, especially given the fact that the Stuttgart-based team have won half of the races so far this season.

They head into their home E-Prix having finished fourth and seventh in São Paulo, with the weekend in Brazil having been messy by their 2023 standards. They still salvaged some very strong points, though, with the German giants now set to embark on what they hope will be an incredible weekend at home in Berlin.

“Of course, it’s nice to travel to our home races as the leaders in both world championship categories,” Modlinger said.

“We are particularly looking forward to it because some of our families, friends and colleagues from the Weissach Development Centre will be in the grandstands supporting us. We tackle these races like all the others. We prepare meticulously. However, a home race is something special, of course, especially set against the unique backdrop of the historic Tempelhof Airfield.”

After very much being the sleeping giants of Formula E since they joined the championship in Season Six, Porsche have proven to be the motorsport icons that they are known to be this season, with Gen3 having seemingly been their calling in the all-electric series. With three victories and two further podiums from the opening six races, it’s easy to see why they lead both championships so comfortably, with the goal now being to remain at the top as the season reaches its halfway point.

Once this weekend in Berlin is complete, Season Nine will have reached its halfway point, meaning Porsche can start the journey home to glory. Modlinger admits that they’ve enjoyed a “sensational start” to the new era of Formula E but that they must continue on their “evolution path” to get the job done this season, with the campaign being far from over.

“We had a sensational start. Three wins from six races is a fantastic record to begin with. Ever since Porsche started in Formula E, no other team has earned as many points after six races as we have. For us, it’s now about taking the next step on our evolution path and also delivering strong performances in the future.”

