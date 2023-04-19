René Rast Targeting Home Success at ‘Very Special’ Berlin E-Prix

René Rast is targeting a strong weekend at the Berlin E-Prix double-header, with the “very special event” being his home race this season.

Rast’s return to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has gone very well so far this season, with the German having already claimed a podium this year. However, a podium or even a victory at his home event will mean an incredible amount, especially as the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team are still searching for their first win.

Rast heads into his home E-Prix on the back of having finished ninth in São Paulo, after making up two places during the race. His ninth-place finish in Brazil did see him drop to eighth in the Drivers’ Championship, although, a strong performance in Berlin would likely see him return to the top five.

Rast has finished on the podium before at the Tempelhof Street Circuit meaning he can certainly enter the weekend with some confidence, especially with McLaren having “been competitive on almost all tracks”.

“Being my home race, I’m excited for the Berlin E-Prix. It’s a very special event for me. It’s the race and track that I am most familiar with on the calendar, so I’m heading into the event feeling confident and am looking forward to it. Hopefully we can continue to build on the success we have had so far this season, we have been competitive on almost all tracks. I hope we can finish strongly in the points and even achieve a podium.”

“It will be interesting to see everyone return to a familiar track” – Jake Hughes

On the other side of the McLaren garage, rookie Jake Hughes enters Berlin on the back of having finished eighth in São Paulo, in what was his fifth points finish of the season.

Hughes’ consistency this year has been exceptional, with the Briton having been a star both in qualifying and in the race. He’s only not finished in the points at one race this season, with that in itself having been due to a bizarre fault. Unsurprisingly, Hughes is “feeling confident” ahead of the weekend and is hoping to perhaps “challenge for the podium spots”, with that arguably being the McLaren driver’s next target.

“I’m looking forward to racing in Berlin. We’ve come from a decent event in São Paulo, where we got back into the qualifying duels and into the points for the second time following Cape Town. I’m feeling confident. We had a good race in Brazil in terms of taking a step in energy management from my side so hopefully I can carry that forward into Berlin.

“After three tracks that were new to everyone, it will be interesting to see everyone return to a familiar track in Berlin but in new cars. We have to be flexible and ready to adapt, but I have full confidence in the team that we will be able to tackle any challenge. Hopefully we can score some more points and challenge for the podium spots.”