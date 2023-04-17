“There is a full reset”: Jaguar’s James Barclay aware of incoming challenges in Berlin

Jaguar TCS Racing Team Principal James Barclay has warned that they’ll be a “full reset” this weekend at the Berlin E-Prix double-header, due to the “unique surface” of the Tempelhof Street Circuit.

Jaguar enter this weekend’s seventh and eighth round of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on the back of one of their best performances in Formula E history, after they claimed a 1-3 in São Paulo. Mitch Evans won the race whilst Sam Bird came third, in what was a “very memorable race” for the entire team.

Reflecting on Brazil, Barclay expressed how “very proud” the entire team are following the incredible result, whilst the hope going forward is that they can replicate their sensational performance.

“São Paulo was a very memorable race for everyone here at Jaguar TCS Racing and we are all very proud of that performance. A race like this brings confidence and belief in what we can achieve this year and we will be doing our absolute best to repeat similar performances this year. We are not complacent though and realise it’s the hard work, repeating the processes and procedures and some good fortune that delivers results like São Paulo.

Looking ahead to Berlin this weekend, it’s a venue which hasn’t always been the kindest to Jaguar, with their best result being third in Germany. It looks set to actually be a very challenging weekend, with the hard Hankook rubber set to be a real challenge for the drivers due to the strangeness of the circuit’s surface.

Jaguar can take some confidence from the fact that they’ve been strong at most rounds so far this season no matter the surface or weather conditions, making Barclay believe that the team will have a “great baseline to work from”.

“Moving onto Berlin, it’s a track we are very familiar with but this year there is a full reset for all teams. The Gen3 car is completely new and we are racing on new Hankook tyres which will behave very differently on the unique surface of the Tempelhof circuit. We’ve shown our speed across all circuit types this season so far so I feel we have a great baseline to work from and we will look to build our performance from there.”