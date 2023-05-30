ABT CUPRA Expecting Jakarta to Test ‘Man and Material’

The ABT CUPRA Formula E Team head to this weekend’s Jakarta E-Prix double-header with a real sense of momentum following recent races in Berlin and Monaco, due to having competed on merit amongst the top ten.

Throughout the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, ABT CUPRA have very much been the backmarker on the grid; however, the Germans have shown scintillating progress recently. The side claimed a shock front row lock-out at their home event in Berlin, before Nico Müller finished amongst the top ten in the same race. Müller would’ve claimed back-to-back points finishes in Monaco three weeks ago had he not been hit by Sam Bird on the penultimate lap, forcing him to retire.

Despite the disappointment of what happened in Monaco, ABT CUPRA certainly head to Jakarta for the first time on the right path, something which’ll hopefully push them into the top ten this weekend. It will be a challenging few days for the team, given that ABT CUPRA and Müller have never raced in Jakarta, whilst Robin Frijns could only manage seventeenth last season.

Team Principal Thomas Biermaier is aware that Jakarta is “quite a challenge for man and material”, but believes it gives the outfit a great opportunity to show the progress they’ve made.

“The whole team can hardly wait to finally get back on the track. We drove into the points in Berlin, we were on the way to the points in Monaco – we are continuing this path with concentration. We have heard that this event will be quite a challenge for man and material. All the more reason for us to look forward to presenting our brand to the world at this venue as well.”