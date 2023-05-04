ABT CUPRA Targeting ‘Next Goal’ Following ‘Small Stage Win’ in Berlin

ABT CUPRA Formula E Team are hoping to achieve their “next goal” this weekend at the legendary Monaco E-Prix, after the Kempten-based team’s return to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship finally came to life at home in Berlin.

Since having returned to Formula E, ABT CUPRA have been the unfortunate backmarker throughout the first half of the 2022/23 season. Ahead of their home weekend in Berlin, they were the only side yet to score a point; however, that statistic is no more. The second full day in Berlin is likely one the Germans won’t forget for awhile, with Robin Frijns and Nico Müller having locked-out the front row of the grid.

Frijns and Müller excelled in the wet qualifying conditions, whilst Müller even held on to finish in the top ten later that day in the race. It meant that in the space of a few hours, ABT CUPRA had claimed a pole position, a front row lock-out and their first top ten finish of the season, filling them with confidence.

With them officially being off the mark in the Constructors’ Championship, Team Principal Thomas Biermaier is keen for them to continue making steps in the right direction, starting at the Circuit de Monaco.

With overtaking likely to be a challenge, a strong qualifying in Monaco could prove to be very handy for ABT CUPRA, who proved in Berlin that they can be amongst the top ten. Biermaier is seemingly adamant that Berlin wasn’t the finished article for the team and that even better performances are possible, as long as the side “continue to work hard together”.

“The success in qualifying and the first points in Berlin were good for the whole team and also for our two drivers – they showed impressively what they are capable of. But still, it was just a small stage win, nothing more. Our next goal must be to be able to race for the points in all conditions and under our own steam. To achieve this, we must continue to work hard together with our partners.”