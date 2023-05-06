Formula E

Breaking: Jake Hughes Awarded Monaco Pole Following Sacha Fenestraz Investigation

Following an investigation into Sacha Fenestraz‘s pole lap at the Monaco E-Prix, it has officially been confirmed that the Frenchman’s time will be deleted, due to an overuse of power. It means that fellow rookie Jake Hughes will start the ninth round of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from pole position, due to having been beaten in the Final.

Hughes actually failed to set a lap in the final against Fenestraz, after the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team driver locked-up and cut across the Nouvelle Chicane. Fenestraz’s lap was ultimately deleted by the stewards, though, after he was found to have experienced a “power usage over regulatory limit of 350kW”. The Frenchman will therefore start from second for this afternoon’s race at the Circuit de Monaco, with a Nissan powertrain front row remaining the same.

The Japanese manufacturer will actually have one of their cars in the top three spots on the grid, after Norman Nato qualified third. The penalty means that Hughes has now claimed two pole positions in his maiden Formula E campaign, whilst Fenestraz remains on just the one.

Both rookies will face a huge amount of pressure during the race to remain amongst the podium places, with several championship contenders coming from the mid-pack.

