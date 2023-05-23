David Beckmann to Replace André Lotterer in Jakarta

Whilst it’s been unofficially known for a little while, Avalanche Andretti Formula E have finally confirmed that TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team reserve driver David Beckmann will replace André Lotterer at next weekend’s Jakarta E-Prix double-header.

The young German will make his Formula E debut due to Lotterer testing with the Porsche LMDh team, in preparation for the upcoming Le Mans 24 Hours. It’s been known for a while that Lotterer wouldn’t be competing in Jakarta, with Andretti having been aware of where Lotterer’s “priorities lay” this year.

Beckmann is a former Formula 2 podium finisher but became Andretti’s reserve driver in Formula E last season, with him having remained close to the American side this year with Andretti being Porsche’s customer outfit. With Lotterer expected to focus purely on sport cars next year, Beckmann’s Formula E debut will be somewhat of an audition to presumably partner Jake Dennis in Season Ten.

“I’m super grateful for the opportunity to step in for André and represent the Avalanche Andretti Formula E Team in Jakarta,” said Beckmann.

“Formula E is an incredibly competitive championship, and I’m excited to showcase my capabilities in this unique racing series. I would like to thank Michael Andretti and the team for trusting me with this responsibility. I’m going to give my best to achieve a successful outcome for everyone involved.”

Team Principal Roger Griffiths believes Beckmann is an “excellent replacement” for Lotterer in Jakarta, a double-header where Andretti will continue to push for the top three places in the Constructors’ Championship.

“David has proven himself as a highly talented driver and we are delighted to welcome him back into the team for the Jakarta E-Prix,” said Griffiths.

“He was part of the team in Season 8 as the oﬃcial reserve driver and he has not only demonstrated his capabilities during the Berlin Rookie Test, but also throughout the Porsche Motorsport development activities. He will be an excellent replacement for the double-header weekend.

“We knew from the outset that André’s priorities lay within Porsche’s LMDh sportscar squad and were therefore supportive of his commitments outside of Formula E. David’s experience in both single-seater championships and as both the team’s and TAG Heuer Porsche’s Reserve and Development Driver will undoubtedly contribute to his seamless transition into the Formula E environment.

“We have full confidence in his ability to represent the team and have no doubt that he will make the most of this opportunity, contributing to our continued success in the championship.”