Formula E Announce Key Broadcast Team Changes for Jakarta E-Prix

Ahead of next weekend’s tenth and eleventh rounds of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Jakarta, the all-electric series has announced several key changes to the broadcasting team, following the surprise departure of commentator Jack Nicholls.

It was announced on Thursday afternoon by Formula E that after being the championship’s lead commentator since the first race in Beijing back in 2014, Nicholls would be replaced by former Channel 4 Formula 1 commentator Ben Edwards. The reasoning for Nicholls’ departure is yet to be announced, with Edwards set to be the sport’s lead commentator for the remainder of Season Nine.

Edwards is “very excited” to be commentating on Formula E from next weekend’s Jakarta E-Prix double-header, with the commentary veteran feeling “delighted to be joining the team”.

“I am very excited to get back behind the mic with Formula E as the on-track action this season is a commentator’s dream.” said Edwards, as per Formula E.

“The championship is more competitive than ever and I get to bring that to life for viewers around the world. I’m delighted to be joining the team and calling the action in Jakarta.”

Further changes to the broadcast team have been announced ahead of next weekend, with the recent Monaco E-Prix having been Vernon Kay‘s last as the sport’s lead presenter. Kay has departed the sport in order to become the host of a new weekday mid-morning show on BBC Radio 2, which started on May 15.

Replacing Kay in Jakarta will be Radzi Chinyanganya, with Saunders Carmichael-Brown set to fill Chinyanganya’s role of pit-lane reporter. Whilst presenter Nicki Shields isn’t leaving the sport, she will be absent in Jakarta; however, she’ll be back for round twelve in Portland.