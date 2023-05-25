Formula E

Formula E Announce Key Broadcast Team Changes for Jakarta E-Prix

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Simon Galloway courtesy of FIA Formula E

Ahead of next weekend’s tenth and eleventh rounds of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Jakarta, the all-electric series has announced several key changes to the broadcasting team, following the surprise departure of commentator Jack Nicholls.

It was announced on Thursday afternoon by Formula E that after being the championship’s lead commentator since the first race in Beijing back in 2014, Nicholls would be replaced by former Channel 4 Formula 1 commentator Ben Edwards. The reasoning for Nicholls’ departure is yet to be announced, with Edwards set to be the sport’s lead commentator for the remainder of Season Nine.

Edwards is “very excited” to be commentating on Formula E from next weekend’s Jakarta E-Prix double-header, with the commentary veteran feeling “delighted to be joining the team”.

“I am very excited to get back behind the mic with Formula E as the on-track action this season is a commentator’s dream.” said Edwards, as per Formula E.

“The championship is more competitive than ever and I get to bring that to life for viewers around the world. I’m delighted to be joining the team and calling the action in Jakarta.”  

Further changes to the broadcast team have been announced ahead of next weekend, with the recent Monaco E-Prix having been Vernon Kay‘s last as the sport’s lead presenter. Kay has departed the sport in order to become the host of a new weekday mid-morning show on BBC Radio 2, which started on May 15.

Replacing Kay in Jakarta will be Radzi Chinyanganya, with Saunders Carmichael-Brown set to fill Chinyanganya’s role of pit-lane reporter. Whilst presenter Nicki Shields isn’t leaving the sport, she will be absent in Jakarta; however, she’ll be back for round twelve in Portland.

Share
Avatar photo
1131 posts

About author
Formula 1 & Formula E reporter/journalist
Articles
Related posts
Formula E

David Beckmann to Replace André Lotterer in Jakarta

By
2 Mins read
Due to André Lotterer’s commitments with Porsche’s LMDh team, reserve driver David Beckmann will make his Formula E debut in Jakarta for Andretti.
Formula E

Sacha Fenestraz Escapes Injury Following Testing Crash

By
1 Mins read
Nissan were forced to cancel several days of testing following the Monaco E-Prix after Sacha Fenestraz crashed last Tuesday evening.
Formula E

Formula E Announce New CEO Following Jamie Reigle Exit

By
2 Mins read
Jamie Reigle has stepped down from his role as Formula E’s CEO, with Virgin Media O2 Chief Operating Officer Jeff Dodds having been confirmed as his replacement.