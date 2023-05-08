Jay Penske: “It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish”

Jean-Éric Vergne and reigning World Champion Stoffel Vandoorne recovered some solid points for DS Penske on Saturday at the Monaco E-Prix, after both drivers were disqualified from qualifying.

Qualifying was an hour to forget for the Versailles-based team, after Vergne and Vandoorne were disqualified for their tyre pressures being too low. With Vergne being in the title fight, it was a massive error by the team, given that the mistake saw both of their cars demoted to the final row on the grid. The team recognised their mistake and owned up to it, with the biggest frustration of them all having been that both Vergne and Vandoorne had shown strong pace at the Circuit de Monaco.

With both drivers knowing that their pace was good enough for the points, they set about their business during the ninth round of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, by putting on an exceptional overtaking display. Vergne and Vandoorne both miraculously recovered a points finish, with Vergne having finished seventh with Vandoorne in ninth.

Whilst it was a great recovery given the circumstances, the side took a huge hit in the Constructors’ Championship, with them having not only slipped to fifth in the standings but also to sixty-seven points behind new leader’s Envision Racing. Any points is better than no points, though, with Team Principal Jay Penske having noted that both of his drivers “delivered” a great performance.

“I can sum up today with the old adage: “it’s not where you start, it’s where you finish.” And JEV and Stoffel delivered putting in great drives to get both cars in the points. Regardless, we need to get back on form and do better in qualifying as we know we can put our cars up front. I’m looking forward to Jakarta where the aim is to be back on the podium.”