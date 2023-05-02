Mahindra preparing “for a very demanding Monaco E-Prix”

Mahindra Racing were left frustrated after the Berlin E-Prix, with the Indian manufacturer having scored just one-point across the double-header, despite having presented “good race pace”.

The 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has certainly been a challenge for Mahindra, with the side having struggled for outright pace for the bulk of the season so far. They slipped to eighth in the Constructors’ Championship in Berlin due to their lack of points scoring, with Lucas Di Grassi currently being on a seven-race run of zero points.

Life isn’t about to get any easier for the team, as this weekend sees the iconic Monaco E-Prix take place. Monaco is typically one of the most demanding rounds of the year given that every session takes place on the same day, something which hasn’t happened yet this year. Unlike at most rounds, Free Practice 1 won’t take place Friday afternoon, with every session being scheduled for Saturday.

With that in mind, Mahindra Team Principal Frederic Bertrand is aware that his side must “prepare for a very demanding” weekend at the Circuit de Monaco, in a bid to achieve their target of reaching the duels in qualifying.

“One point was scored in Berlin and in general we had good race pace but not sufficient to get our two cars in the points That is our goal and we need to work hard to prepare for a very demanding Monaco E-Prix. We need to be ready for this event, take the best out of the free practice sessions and focus on our qualifying performance. Reaching the duels stage is crucial to give ourselves the best chance in the race.”