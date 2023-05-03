Maserati’s ‘goals remain the same’ despite heading to home E-Prix

Maserati MSG Racing Team Principal James Rossiter has stressed the importance on the Monte-Carlo-based team keeping their “heads down” this weekend, as the side enter their home E-Prix at “the best-known racing circuit in the world”.

The ninth round of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is, of course, the iconic Monaco E-Prix, the one race on the calendar that every single driver dreams of being victorious at. Glitz and glamour is to be expected; however, Rossiter has urged his team to “remain focused” and to “maintain our energy”, given that they enter their home race on the back of their best result this season.

After suffering from considerable bad luck in the first half of the season, Maserati finally came to the party in Berlin, with Maximilian Günther having claimed the team’s first podium of the season. With their home race being Saturday, the momentum that the side gained from the German’s rostrum has come at a perfect time, with Rossiter being acutely aware that “motorsport is very momentum-driven”.

With Maserati finally having shown what they are capable of, could a dream home win be on the cards for the team this weekend? Whether they are victorious at the Circuit de Monaco or not, Rossiter’s immediate aim is for the team to have “another strong performance”.

“Monaco needs no introduction – it’s the best-known racing circuit in the world, and although it’s also our home race, our goals remain the same. We need to trust in our processes, keep our heads down, remain focused on the task at hand and treat it like every other race on the calendar. We’re heading home off the back of our most successful weekend of the season, which saw Max finish on the podium and the team achieve its first double points of the season.

“Motorsport is very momentum-driven, everyone is in good spirits, we need to maintain our energy, follow the process and hopefully deliver a clean weekend with another strong performance.”