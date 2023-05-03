Maximilian Günther: “I’m looking forward to racing on the streets I call home”

Maximilian Günther is hoping to make further strides in the right direction this weekend at the Monaco E-Prix, Maserati MSG Racing‘s home race. As well as being the team’s all-important home E-Prix, it’s somewhat of a second home event for the German driver too, given that he lives in the area.

At his home weekend just over a week ago in Berlin, Günther finally showed the speed that he is known to have, with the German having disappointed this year ahead of the recent double-header. He certainly turned a much needed corner in the German capital, with him having claimed his and Maserati’s first podium of the season. He backed his podium up with a sixth-place finish in the second of the two races in Berlin, to give him some crucial confidence.

Günther has timed his recent improvement to absolute perfection, given that this weekend is such a mammoth one for him and the team. The twenty-five year-old can’t wait to get going this weekend at the Circuit de Monaco, with him recognising that himself and the Monte-Carlo-based team are in a great position to “build on the good momentum from the past races”.

“Because I live in Monaco, this weekend feels like another home race for me and I’m looking forward to racing on the streets I call home. It felt fantastic to finish on the podium in Berlin, and whilst I’m proud of that achievement my focus now is very much on the task at hand – making sure that we get the most out of the coming race weekend.

“I love racing around this track, it has so much racing history, it holds a very special place in the heart of any racing driver. The team is in good shape, we are well prepared and we will try to build on the good momentum from the past races.”

“Monaco is always a special one for the team” – Edoardo Mortara

On the other side of the Maserati garage, Edoardo Mortara is also targeting “to focus on maximising on our performance”, at the race which he labels as “unique”.

This weekend is massive for Mortara, with the Swiss driver having left Berlin with just two points, despite having actually shown some very good pace. His season continues to be one full of bad luck; where better to turn the tide than Monaco!

Given how important a weekend it is for the team, Mortara has shared the significance of treating the E-Prix like “any other race on the calendar”, in the hope of not getting too far ahead of themselves. Despite this, a big result for Mortara in Monaco would be magical, with the Swiss driver being in desperate need of something going in his favour.

“As our home race, Monaco is always a special one for the team as we get to race in front of our friends, family and our home fans – the atmosphere is unique. It’s a technical street track to race and one I really enjoy – it’s also great for fans as there’s never a dull moment during the Monaco E-Prix.

“From a race preparation perspective, we don’t treat Monaco any differently to any other race on the calendar and our goal remains the same – to focus on maximising on our performance in qualifying and the race to achieve the results we know we are capable of.”