NEOM McLaren Taking a ‘Number of Improvements to Monaco’

The NEOM McLaren Formula E Team head into this weekend’s “iconic” Monaco E-Prix eager to bounce back from their miserable performance in Berlin, where they failed to score a single-point across the double-header at the Tempelhof Airport Circuit.

After showing so much promise since having joined the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship this season, Berlin was a weekend to forget for McLaren, with the Woking-based team having struggled for outright pace. The British outfit have been consistent points scorers so far this year; however, things just didn’t fall into place in the German capital.

Whilst their challenging couple of races didn’t impact their position in the Constructors’ Championship, they did lose touch with the top five, meaning a big result is needed at the Circuit de Monaco to get the leading sides back in reach.

McLaren are pulling out all the stops to have a stronger E-Prix in Monaco, with Team Principal Ian James having revealed that the side are “bringing a number of improvements” to The Principality; however, the team boss is aware that “silver bullets” shouldn’t be expected.

“It’s great to be back in Monaco. It is such an iconic location for motorsport and we’ve seen some fantastic FE races here in the past. Berlin was a tough weekend for the team. However, the team has been using the frustration of the poor results as motivation to turn things around.

“Although we’re not expecting any silver bullets, we are bringing a number of improvements to Monaco. This also marks the start of the 2nd half of the season, so there’s plenty of racing ahead of us and I can’t wait to get back on track.”