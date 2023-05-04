Robin Frijns: “Monaco is different from everything you know in motorsport”

Robin Frijns and the entire ABT CUPRA Formula E Team enter this weekend’s “special” Monaco E-Prix with a newfound buzz of energy, after the German side claimed their first points and pole position of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Berlin.

It was a home weekend to remember for ABT CUPRA, given how challenging their comeback to the all-electric series has been. Frijns was on hand to elevate the whole team’s spirits ahead of the second race at the Tempelhof Airport Circuit, by claiming a shock pole position in treacherous conditions. In doing so, he not only claimed his first pole of the season but he also scored ABT’s first points of the season, with Frijns having been awarded three points for pole.

Those three points visibly meant so much to the entire side, with Frijns now believing that they can “take the positive momentum” from their home E-Prix into the legendary Circuit de Monaco this weekend.

“Monaco is different from everything you know in motorsport. The location is special, we have no practice on Friday for the first time this year and Monaco doesn’t forgive the slightest mistake.

“A trophy may not be within reach yet, but we want to take the positive momentum and spirit from Berlin and use it to start an upward trend.”

“Monaco is an absolute highlight for any motorsport enthusiast” – Nico Müller

On the other side of the Kempten-based team’s garage, Nico Müller enters Monaco also on a real high, after the Swiss driver claimed his first top ten finish of the season in Berlin. Müller also had a day to remember in the German capital, after he qualified on the front row alongside Frijns, before securing ninth in the race and two superb points.

It was a worthy reward for what has been a tough return to the series for Müller, with the ABT CUPRA driver having never given up. It means that like Frijns, Müller heads to Monaco full of confidence. The Swiss driver is targeting another strong qualifying in a bid to try and claim back-to-back points finishes, at the venue which he hails as “an absolute highlight”.

“Monaco is an absolute highlight for any motorsport enthusiast. Overtaking is fraught with risk on the narrow roads, so qualifying will be of great importance. We will do everything for the best possible starting position.”