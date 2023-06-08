Christian Rose making Truck debut at Richmond

Christian Rose will make his NASCAR début in the Craftsman Truck Series at Richmond Raceway, driving the #22 Ford F-150 for AM Racing.

Rose is a rookie on the ARCA Menards Series circuit with AM, where he sits sixth in points and has a pair of top tens in his most recent races. He ran eight races in 2022 and notched a seventh at Kansas while also doing much of the ARCA Menards Series East schedule, finishing seventh in the latter’s standings.

“This is an unbelievable moment,” said Rose. “Everyone at AM Racing has been incredible not only from the ARCA Menards Series side, but assisting in helping this transition to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. It really is a dream come true.”

Richmond is Rose’s de facto home track on the Truck Series circuit, located approximately three hours away from his hometown of Martinsburg, West Virginia. Other starts are also planned throughout 2023, including in the Xfinity Series.

The #22 is twenty-eighth in owner points with Logan Bearden, Chase Briscoe, Max Gutiérrez, Mason Maggio, Stephen Mallozzi, Josh Reaume, and Josh Williams. Briscoe holds its best run of the season so far with a seventh at Bristol.