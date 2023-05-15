Josh Williams joins AM Racing for North Wilkesboro Trucks

Josh Williams is best known as a NASCAR Xfinity Series regular, after being a championship contender in the ARCA Menards Series and even dabbling in the Cup Series. However, his Craftsman Truck Series experience is relatively scant with just one career start.

That will change on Saturday as he enters the Truck race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, driving the #22 Ford F-150 for AM Racing.

Williams’ lone Truck start came at Martinsville in 2014, where he raced for his own team and placed thirty-fourth after his brakes failed 82 laps in. The one-off came while he was racing in ARCA, coming off a fifth-place points finish the previous year. Successful 2015 and 2016 campaigns led to him graduating directly to the Xfinity Series, where he has been a mainstay since.

He is currently racing the full Xfinity season for DGM Racing, where he sits twenty-second in points with a best finish of tenth at Talladega. Williams had been suspended for COTA after parking his car in the middle of the Atlanta race in March, drawing him national attention and even new sponsors.

In 2022, Williams completed the NASCAR national series trifecta by running three Cup races for Live Fast Motorsports.

AM Racing’s #22 is twenty-eighth in owner points and has been split between five drivers: Logan Bearden, Chase Briscoe, Max Gutiérrez, Stephen Mallozzi, and Josh Reaume. Briscoe, a Cup regular, holds its best finish so far of seventh at Bristol Dirt. The truck is fielded in partnership with Reaume Brothers Racing.