David Starr joins Emerling-Gase for Nashville Xfinity

After running the first two rounds of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, David Starr only attempted one other race at Talladega in April where he missed the show. That will change on 24 June when he enters Nashville Superspeedway as the driver of the #35 Chevrolet Camaro for Emerling-Gase Motorsports.

The arrangement was set up by sponsor Kales Truck & Heavy Equipment in partnership with The Magnifyde Agency.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Kales Truck & Heavy Equipment because they represent the American Dream,” said Starr. “It is inspiring to see how far they have come from a small business to where they are today. I’m excited to have them on board for the ride and help share their story to NASCAR fans across the country.”

Starr has been an Xfinity part-timer since 2020, though he only acquired the label as his full-time campaign that year ended due to COVID-19. After doing much of the 2021 schedule with MBM Motorsports and 2022 for SS-Green Light Racing, he joined Our Motorsports for Daytona and Fontana, respectively finishing twenty-second and thirty-fifth.

He returned to SSGLR for Talladega, but failed to qualify.

In two career Xfinity starts at Nashville, he finished twenty-ninth in 2004 and twenty-fourth in 2021. Starr also has two Craftsman Truck Series races there in 1999 and 2000 but crashed out of both.

Emerling-Gase Motorsports’ #35 is thirty-third in owner points, one spot ahead of their #53. The former has been piloted by team owners Patrick Emerling and Joey Gase, as well as Parker Chase, Leland Honeyman, and C.J. McLaughlin, with Gase scoring a top ten at Talladega in ninth.