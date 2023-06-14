F1 Authentics and Formula 1 Raise £245,000 for Emilia-Romagna Flood Relief Fund through Trophy Auctions

F1 Authentics, in collaboration with Formula 1, Pirelli, and Ferrari Trento, recently organised a remarkable initiative to raise funds for the Emilia-Romagna Region’s Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection. The campaign featured exclusive auctions on the F1 Authentics platform, offering coveted items such as the Pirelli Pole Position Award trophy, the official Ferrari Trento podium bottle, and the four Podium trophies from Imola, all signed by the 2023 F1 drivers.

The auctions concluded on June 6th, collectively raising an astounding £247,171 for the flood relief fund. This successful charity event showcased the tremendous support received from Formula 1, Pirelli, Ferrari Trento, Automobile Club d’Italia, and Formula Imola.

The funds will aid the Emilia-Romagna region in recovering from the devastating flooding in Imola. Additionally, Ferrari Trento pledged to match the amount raised from the Podium Bottle auction, further increasing the donation.

Credit: F1 Authentics

Barry Gough, Founder and CEO of Memento Exclusives and F1 Authentics, expressed his satisfaction, stating, “These items were all ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ pieces, and to have raised £247,171 from them is absolutely fantastic.”

Mario Isola, Pirelli Motorsport Director, commended the F1 community’s generosity, emphasizing the significance of the donation in supporting those affected by the severe weather conditions in Emilia-Romagna, “Once again the F1 community has shown great generosity, collecting through this auction a sum to be donated to those who are still suffering from the damage caused by the bad weather in Emilia-Romagna, which has been very serious and whose consequences will weigh heavily on the population for a long time. Any help, even a small one, can help and we are happy to have made our contribution.”

Matteo Lunelli, President & CEO of Ferrari Trento, acknowledged the importance of supporting the flood victims, stating, “Ferrari Trento is proud and honored to play a role in supporting the people affected by the floods in Imola.” He further added that Ferrari Trento would double the donation by matching the proceeds generated from the auction of the special Jeroboam bottle, which was intended for the Imola podium.