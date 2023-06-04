‘Happy’ Jake Dennis Hails Podium as ‘Important for the Championship’

Jake Dennis was a “lot happier” following the eleventh round of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, as the Briton claimed a second podium at the Jakarta E-Prix for having finished second once again.

Dennis replicated his result from Saturday to mark a very successful weekend for the Avalanche Andretti Formula E driver, with him having now finished on the podium at four consecutive races. As a result, he’s now second in the Drivers’ Championship and is just a point behind leader Pascal Wehrlein, who reclaimed the lead as a result of Nick Cassidy failing to score any points.

The Briton was quick throughout the weekend in Jakarta, with him having been beaten by Maximilian Günther in the Final of the duels ahead of both races. He made a much better start to Sunday’s race though, and kept second place, before leading momentarily. He ultimately lost the lead to Günther whilst activating his second Attack Mode, something Dennis believes he timed incorrectly.

Regardless, Günther was simply too quick, with second having still kept Dennis very much in the title fight. Dennis’ strong performance moved Andretti into fourth in the Constructors’ Championship, ahead of the final five races.

Reflecting on Sunday’s race, Dennis believes he “maximised” everything and ultimately scored “really good points”, with him now switching his attention to the team’s home race in Portland.

“I am happy, a lot happier than yesterday,” Dennis said after the race.

“Really good race to be honest, glad I could keep the P2 at the start. Honestly pretty well maximised, I think we didn’t quite get the second ATTACK MODE right, ultimately the Maserati was so fast over one lap today, and when he pushed he created the gap, which basically did the overcut on me and got track position again. It would have been difficult to keep him behind.

“I am happy, P2, 18 points – 19 with the fastest lap – hopefully we can keep building on this, keep scoring big points in Portland. It is going to be a big race for us, home race. I am looking forward to it.

“I just got told on the radio that Nick (Cassidy) DNF’d, which is obviously useful for us and obviously Pascal was P6. Really good points, important for the championship, but there are obviously so many races to go, five rounds left. All to play for but I am very much looking forward to it.”