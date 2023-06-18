Hill does the double at Oulton Park, Morgan drawn on reverse grid pole

Jake Hill has done the double at Oulton Park with those in the BTCC Drivers’ Championship having a glimmer of hope yet that the dominance of Ash Sutton can be quelled.

It was a near carbon copy of the opening race with another lights-to-flag win for the Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport driver. It is the first double on the same weekend for Hill.

Despite an early safety car period to retrieve Will Powell’s stricken Honda, he controlled the restart and eventually pulled clear to secure the win ahead of Ash Sutton.

The fight for the podium saw Tom Ingram hold off a superb Colin Turkington who will start towards the front in the final race of the day aiming to cap off a superb comeback job.Josh Cook grabbed fifth ahead of Dan Cammish and Adam Morgan.

Morgan will now start on pole for the reverse grid race ahead of Cammish, Cook and Turkington, giving the chance for another BMW win. Dan Lloyd, Ricky Collard and Rory Butcher concluded the top 10.

2023 British Touring Car Championship – Race 2 – Oulton Park

1. Jake Hill, Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport 17 laps

2. Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK +1.773s

3. Tom Ingram, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +4.302s

4. Colin Turkington, Team BMW +7.796s

5. Josh Cook, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +8.731s

6. Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK +10.162s

7. Adam Morgan, Team BMW +11.679s

8. Daniel Lloyd, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +12.610s

9. Ricky Collard, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +13.726s

10. Rory Butcher, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +18.970s

11. Tom Chilton, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +19.239s

12. Andrew Watson, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +19.671s

13. Mikey Doble, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +20.445s

14. Dexter Patterson, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD +21.442s

15. Aiden Moffat, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +21.836s

16. Ronan Pearson, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +22.255s

17. Jack Butel, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown +23.060s

18. Stephen Jelley, Team BMW +24.041s

19. Árón Taylor-Smith, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +24.202s

20. George Gamble, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +28.711s

21. Daniel Rowbottom, NAPA Racing UK +30.293s

22. Nic Hamilton, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown +32.943s

23. Sam Osborne, NAPA Racing UK +35.443s

24. Nick Halstead, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +36.152s

25. Will Powell, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +14 Laps

26. Bobby Thompson, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +14 Laps

27. Jade Edwards, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD +14 Laps