Jakarta E-Prix: Maximilian Günther Tops Opening Free Practice in Maserati 1-2

Maximilian Günther made a great start to this weekend’s Jakarta E-Prix double-header, as the German topped Free Practice 1 at the tenth round of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in a Maserati MSG Racing 1-2.

As the most physically demanding weekend of the season got underway, the track temperature was thirty-eight degrees Celsius whilst the air temperature was thirty-two, highlighting how hot and humid the Indonesian capital is. It was Günther who led the field out onto the circuit, including, Roberto Merhi and David Beckmann, who are both making their debut this weekend.

Merhi is replacing Oliver Rowland at Mahindra Racing after the Briton agreed to leave the team, whilst Beckmann is replacing André Lotterer at Avalanche Andretti Formula E as a result of Lotterer having commitments at Le Mans.

As the opening ten minutes of the first free practice session ticked away, the times as usual continued to tumble, with the circuit having been very green. It was Günther though, who led after ten minutes, thanks to a 1:10.811. He was soon replaced at the top by reigning World Champion Stoffel Vandoorne, as the times began to move to the low 1:10s.

It was Vandoorne’s DS Penske team-mate Jean-Éric Vergne though, who led the opening session at the halfway stage, with the Frenchman having almost broken into the 1:09s. The Stellantis-powered cars were certainly looking strong, with all four having featured in the top-six after seventeen minutes. Former championship leader Pascal Wehrlein made his move to the front with twelve minutes remaining, with the German needing a big result this weekend to reclaim the lead of the standings.

With ten minutes remaining, Jake Dennis slotted into second behind Wehrlein, with all of the championship contenders having incredibly featured in the top-seven. Wehrlein was clearly a driver on a mission, as with eight minutes remaining the German became the first driver of the weekend to dip into the 1:09s, before his time was suddenly beaten by Edoardo Mortara. Wehrlein was quickly demoted a further place to third, as Vergne moved into second.

Günther jumped to the top with five minutes remaining after almost setting a 1:08, with his 1:09.263 having highlighted just how quickly the track was evolving. As the final seconds of the opening session ticked away, several improvements were being made across the timing sheets. The most eye-catching though, was at the front, as Günther moved into the 1:08s, on a 1:08.946.

Günther claimed the honours in FP1 from Mortara, whilst Vandoorne secured third ahead of Mitch Evans and Wehrlein. It marked a Stellantis powertrain 1-2-3, suggesting that they are the powertrain to beat this weekend.

Jakarta E-Prix Round 10: Free Practice 1 Full Results