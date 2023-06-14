Jake Hill Sets Sights on Oulton Park Triumph to Propel Championship Charge

Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport Aims for Strong Performance at Oulton Park in BTCC Round Five

Oulton Park circuit, nestled in the heart of Cheshire, is set to witness the intense competition of the 2023 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship as Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport gears up for round five of the series.

With the halfway point of the season approaching, and Jake Hill arrives at Oulton Park after a positive weekend at the high-speed Thruxton Circuit. Hill secured a top-five qualifying result and followed it up with two fourth-place finishes and another top-ten result in the final race. These strong performances have propelled Hill to fourth place in the Drivers’ Championship standings, amassing 130 points.

Reflecting on their previous visit to Oulton Park, Hill and the team are eager to make amends for their unfortunate qualifying incident that hindered their progress. Despite starting from a disadvantaged position, Hill showcased his skill by scoring points in all three races and even claimed the fastest lap in the final race. This weekend presents an opportunity for Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport to showcase their true pace at this challenging circuit.

Driving the WSR-run BMW 330e M Sport, Hill is determined to secure a substantial points haul at Oulton Park and reignite his championship fight with six rounds and 18 races still ahead.

As the current fourth-place contender, Hill’s hybrid vehicle will receive a seven-second advantage per lap during qualifying and will have four laps of hybrid use in race one. The results of the first two races will determine the hybrid allowance for the following race.

Expressing his determination for the upcoming race weekend, Jake Hill stated, “I am determined to get back to the front and score as many points as possible to continue our championship fight! We had a positive weekend at Thruxton last time out, so we need to build on that this week and get ourselves back on the podium.

“Our last trip to Oulton in 2022 was disappointing after I was taken out in qualifying, so this weekend I want to show what I can really do around this great circuit in my Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport BMW! The whole WSR team has been working so hard to get us back to the front, so we’ll keep pushing this weekend and hopefully reap the rewards for our efforts.”

Mark Blundell, sporting director, expressed his optimism, saying, “We’ve had a good start to the season, but as we reach the halfway point, we know it’s really time to push on and maximize our points at every round. Jake and the team have been working tirelessly to get the most out of our Laser Tools Racing BMW, so this weekend we are feeling confident we can get a healthy score of points and hopefully get back on the podium.”

As Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport heads to Oulton Park, they aim to capitalise on their recent momentum and make a strong impression in the championship standings. With Jake Hill’s determination and the team’s relentless efforts, they are ready to tackle the challenges of the scenic circuit and deliver a performance that will keep their championship aspirations alive.