Layne Riggs joins Young’s for Nashville Trucks

Layne Riggs exclusively raced a Toyota Tundra in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series since his début in 2022, but that will change Friday as he will drive the #20 Chevrolet Silverado RST of Young’s Motorsports at Nashville Superspeedway.

Riggs ran three Truck races in 2022, driving Halmar Friesen Racing‘s #62 Toyota and scoring a top ten in his début at IRP. TRICON Garage picked him up for the 2023 Atlanta event, where he finished twenty-eighth.

HFR intends to bring Riggs back for additional races dependent on sponsorship. The team had expressed some hope of a full campaign if he could acquire funding, which ultimately did not materialise.

He is the reigning NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series champion. While he was mainly a Toyota Truck Series driver, his late model has Ford branding.

Young’s #02 is thirtieth in owner points. Kris Wright ran the first eleven races before departing the team and was replaced by Chris Hacker at Gateway. Wright holds its best finish of twelfth at Texcas.