Maserati’s James Rossiter: “Days like today show why you should never give up”

Maserati MSG Racing will never forget the Jakarta E-Prix double-header, with the Italian manufacturer having claimed their first single-seater victory since Juan Manuel Fangio in 1957, thanks to ‘King of Jakarta’ Maximilian Günther.

Günther has been exceptional across the tenth and eleventh rounds of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with the German having topped every single session bar one. The only session Günther failed to top in the Indonesian capital was Saturday’s race, where he claimed third. He was hungry to convert his second pole of the weekend into victory though, something he did by just over two seconds.

The German’s pace was mesmeric, whilst team-mate Edoardo Mortara could only claim eighth. Regardless, it marked a weekend full of points for Maserati, who are now sixth in the Constructors’ Championship, a point ahead of the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team.

With the amount of bad luck Maserati have endured this season, Team Principal James Rossiter was quick to acknowledge that their win was proof “why you should never give up”, with the boss sharing how “proud” he was of the Monte-Carlo-based team.

“Today completes an incredible weekend, and our strongest performance as a team, being top in every session apart from Race One. The determination shown by the men and women in this team has been incredible. We’ve been through so many highs and lows this season, and seeing everyone pull together in the difficult times has made this victory so much sweeter.

“Days like today show why you should never give up. It shows that if you pull together, and believe in each other, you can really achieve anything. I’m so proud.”