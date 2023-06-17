Matt Mills to run Richmond, Milwaukee for Kyle Busch Motorsports

Matt Mills has joined Kyle Busch Motorsports for a pair of NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Richmond Raceway on 29 July and the Milwaukee Mile on 27 August. He will drive the #51 Chevrolet Silverado RST with backing from his longtime sponsor J.F. Electric.

“I’m really excited that KBM is providing me with an opportunity to showcase my abilities driving two races in the # 51 Silverado,” said Mills. “It makes it even more exciting that Richmond is the first race because I was born about an hour from there and I’ve had some strong runs there in the Xfinity Series, so I couldn’t think of a better track to make my KBM début at. J.F. Electric has been a long-time supporter, and this wouldn’t be possible without them, Utilitra, and Thompson Electric.”

KBM will easily be the best equipment that Mills has driven for in his NASCAR career, having bounced between various midpack outfits since making his Truck début in 2016. He has nineteen Truck starts to his name, including four in 2023 for Young’s Motorsports with a best finish of nineteenth in the most recent event at Gateway.

Much of his career has been in the Xifnity Series, racing for B.J. McLeod Motorsports from 2018 through 2022 as a near-full-timer and notching a top ten at Daytona in 2019; he also recorded a Cup start with BJMM in 2021. In 2023, he ran two Xfinity races for Emerling-Gase Motorsports.

Richmond is Mills’ home track, though he has never competed there in a truck. On the other hand, he has six Xfinity starts at the Virginia short track and strung together back-to-back thirteenths in 2020. Milwaukee is a new addition to the Truck schedule.

“We’re excited to see Matt get behind the wheel of the #51 Silverado for two races and thankful to the sponsors that came onboard to make it possible,” added KBM president Mike Verlander. “Brian Pattie (crew chief) and everyone on that team will provide Matt with everything that he needs to get acclimated to our organisation quickly and we feel like the tracks that he will be competing at are places where he can be successful.”

KBM’s #51 is being split between Mills, William Byron, Jack Wood, and team owner Kyle Busch. Currently in its first year as a Chevrolet, the truck is fourth in owner points with Busch winning at Las Vegas.