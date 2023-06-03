Maximilian Günther Admits He ‘Didn’t Have Enough’ to Convert Pole into Win

Maximilian Günther admitted after the race that he “didn’t have enough” to claim victory on Saturday at the Jakarta E-Prix, with the German having converted pole position into a third-place finish.

Günther’s rostrum marked his second podium from the last four races, with the Maserati MSG Racing driver having topped every single session so far in the Indonesian capital other than Saturday’s race. He made a strong start to the race and led the opening stages; however, he soon fell behind race winner Pascal Wehrlein and Jake Dennis.

Whilst Günther managed to stick with Wehrlein and Dennis, he ultimately didn’t have the pace to defeat either of the Porsche powered drivers. The Maserati driver also revealed after the race that the car wasn’t “as perfect” as it was during the other sessions; however, he was extremely pleased to be back on the podium again. Günther’s podium also promoted him to tenth in the Drivers’ Championship.

“I am happy. For sure we always want to win, as a racing driver when you start on pole you want to win. We were leading for a few laps, but we just didn’t have enough to beat the two Porsche guys,” admitted Günther after the race.

“From the beginning they did a fantastic job, congratulations to Jake and Pascal. I had a few small issues, the car was not as perfect as it was the rest of the weekend, but still a good race car underneath me and happy with what we achieved today and this weekend, fantastic to be on the podium again. It was the maximum today, and we try to keep improving.”