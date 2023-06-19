Mitch Evans Keeping His ‘Sights on the Top Spot’

With just four races remaining in the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, title contender Mitch Evans is keeping his “sights on the top spot”, starting this weekend at the inaugural Portland E-Prix.

Evans heads to Portland fourth in the Drivers’ Championship and twenty-five points behind leader Pascal Wehrlein, following a very mixed double-header in Jakarta. His championship chances looked to be over after retiring from the first race in Jakarta, after he was taken out once again by his team-mate. However, in the second race in Jakarta he put on a heroic display to finish third and most importantly, keep his title hopes alive.

With five races remaining starting this weekend on the West Coast, Evans can’t afford another retirement, with the Kiwi targeting to “keep building momentum” in Portland having claimed four podiums from the last six races.

“I was pleased to come away from Jakarta with a podium and some points, and hope to keep building momentum in Portland as we reach the final three locations. I’m looking forward to the new track, it’s well-known in American motorsport categories so it will be great to bring Formula E to this circuit for the first time. I can’t wait to get out there and keep my sights on the top spot!”

“I’m ready to bounce back” – Sam Bird

On the other side of the Jaguar TCS Racing garage, Sam Bird is “ready to bounce back” in Portland following a “frustrating” couple of races in Jakarta.

Bird finished the first race in Jakarta in twentieth after taking out Evana for the second time this season, before failing to even start the second race due to a technical fault with his I-TYPE 6. It was certainly a weekend to forget for the FE veteran; however, he’s “determined to make up the points” in Portland.

With Bird being completely out of the title fight, he may need to support Evans in Portland, both to help his chances in the Drivers’ Championship but also to support the team’s ambitions to win the Constructors’ Championship.

“I’m ready to bounce back after Jakarta, it was a frustrating weekend for me, so I am determined to make up the points for myself and the team,” Bird said. “I really enjoy racing in the States and I’ve had some strong performances this season, so I’m hoping to replicate those again in Portland.”