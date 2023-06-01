Nissan Aiming to ‘Build Momentum’ in Jakarta Following Strong Monaco Pace

After demonstrating excellent pace three weeks ago in Monaco, the Nissan Formula E Team are aiming to “build momentum” this weekend at the Jakarta E-Prix double-header, where the entire team will be pushed to their limits in the Southeast Asian heat.

Both Sacha Fenestraz and Norman Nato looked good at the Circuit de Monaco, with the pair having qualified second and third. With Jake Hughes having claimed pole, the Japanese manufacturer remarkably had their powertrains in first, second and third, the first time a supplier has achieved that this season. Whilst Fenestraz finished fourth and Nato finished the race in eighteenth, it was nevertheless a great weekend for the team, who showed to have strong pace.

Team Principal Tommaso Volpe was pleased to see his side make “big improvements” in Monaco, with him hoping that the side will be able to “fight” in both races this weekend for some points. Should they score some solid points, then they’ll potentially be able to escape the scrap for seventh in the Constructors’ Championship, with just four points separating four teams.

“We’ve been working hard since Monaco to give us the best possible chance to build on our performance and continue to build momentum, which has been a challenge for us this year,” said Volpe. “We definitely made big improvements ahead of the last round, so we’ve been aiming to consolidate that and continue our development. Jakarta will be tough for all the teams mainly because of the conditions.

“It’s hot and humid and tough for the drivers during the races. Because of this, we’re focusing on finding the best possible set-up to help the car stay cool and to look after the tires. Our goal for the remainder of the season is to find some more consistency and to be able to fight with both cars in the points. Jakarta will be a challenge, but it’s one we’re ready for.”