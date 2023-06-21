Nissan Unveil Stylish New Streetwear Collection – NISMO Thrifted

Ahead of this weekend’s inaugural Portland E-Prix, the Nissan Formula E Team have launched a stylish new streetwear collection based on old racewear from the Japanese manufacturer.

Titled NISMO Thrifted, the collection has been inspired by Nissan’s tireless commitment to carbon neutrality and sustainability by 2050. As well as being based around the manufacturer’s goals, the collection is also in reconnection of Nissan’s incredible motorsport history, dating back over eight-five years. Whilst Nissan has been involved in racing for almost a century, their dedicated motorsport division, NISMO, has been around since 1984.

The reason for launching the collection in Portland is because the city is one of the greenest in the United States, making it the ideal backdrop for the launch. The collection itself has been made using second-hand clothes, to show that something incredible can be made from something which would otherwise simply be thrown out. In doing so, Nissan are hoping to promote a carbon and waste-free future, by pushing for less clothing to end up in landfill sites.

Behind the clothing line alongside Nissan is US sustainable fashion designer Mia D’Amato, founder of Boho Basement. The collection has incredibly been made using iconic upcycled retro NISMO race suits, as well as Nissan team wear and other merchandise. Nissan FE Team Principal Tommaso Volpe is very happy for the side to have worked with Boho Basement on the clothing line ahead of this weekend’s inaugural trip to Portland, with Volpe recognising that “upcycling” is becoming “more popular”.

“We’re happy to collaborate with Boho Basement on this NISMO Thrifted collection to commemorate our first visit to Portland. We’re always looking for innovative solutions to contribute towards a carbon – free and zero – waste future, not only when producing cars or racing but across all the aspects of our operations.

“Upcycling second – hand clothing is becoming more popular as we look at new ways to reduce our impact on the clima te, and we hope that this collection will inspire more people to follow this trend.”

#NISMOThrifted 🪡 🏎️



Upcycling vintage @Nissan race gear into an exclusive streetwear collection ♻️



We’ve channelled our passion for racing from the track to the streets, find out more at https://t.co/M5SFyv3Y5O#FeelElectric #NissanFormulaE pic.twitter.com/ZEFURAZCej — Nissan NISMO (@NISMO) June 20, 2023

The collection itself includes seven stunning items, including jackets, a hoodie, a bucket hat, a cap, a pair of very nice cargo trousers, a hoodie, and a pair of shorts. All the designs have taken inspiration from Nissan’s various motorsport programmes, from GT Racing to endurance championships. Sacha Fenestraz and Norman Nato will be rocking some of the items this weekend, whilst they’ll all be displayed at the Portland International Raceway as well.

Boho Basement founder D’Amato believes it’s “great” for a company as big as Nissan to have recognised the need to push for a more sustainable future, with the fashion sustainability advocate recognising it as something which the “younger generations need to be more conscious of”.

“Launching this NISMO Thrifted collection is a great way to raise awareness about the issue of fast fashion and being more sustainable with our clothing. Portland is well known for its enthusiasm for sustainability, and we’re thrilled to be having a Formula E race in this city , which shares this passion for a carbon and waste – free future. It is such an interesting place full of inspirational sustainable fashion.

“We embrace the importance of reusing and thrifting clothing , which is not only important for the health of our planet but gives Portland this unique buzz. I think it’s great that a big brand like Nissan is pushing the sustainability narrative, as it’s something younger generations need to be more conscious of.”