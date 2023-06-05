Nissan’s Tommaso Volpe ‘Very Happy’ after ‘Rollercoaster’ Weekend

The Nissan Formula E Team did excellently at the Jakarta E-Prix double-header to recover from a challenging opening race of the weekend, with the Japanese manufacturer having gone on to claim their best result of the season in race two.

Saturday was a bit of a day to forget for Sacha Fenestraz and Norman Nato in Southeast Asia, with both drivers having finished outside the points. Fenestraz finished seventeenth whilst Nato claimed twelfth, marking a point-less start to the weekend for Nissan. The team performed better on Sunday right from the start of the day though, as Fenestraz qualified for the duels, where he secured seventh on the grid.

Nato could only secure twelfth; however, just like he did on Saturday, the Frenchman made up several places in the race. Nato made up seven places on Sunday to finish fifth, to secure his best result of the season. Fenestraz also made up places and crossed the line in fourth, matching his best result of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

It overall meant that Nissan claimed their best result of the season, adding some strong points to their tally. The outfit are now eighth in the standings and comfortably ahead of those behind, meaning they can now focus on catching those ahead. Team Principal Tommaso Volpe was “very happy” with how his side recovered on Sunday, following what was without a doubt a “rollercoaster of a weekend”.

“A rollercoaster of a weekend, with a tough race yesterday and a really good one today. We were stronger in qualifying and had a much better strategy during the race. Both drivers did a great job, with some impressive overtakes. Sacha even battled for the podium until the final corner, while Norman’s defense was very solid at the end of the race.

“We can be very happy with our performance and proud of the team and drivers. Our focus now is to take this positive showing into the next round in Portland to pick up even more points there.”