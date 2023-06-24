Portland E-Prix: René Rast Tops Record-Breaking Opening Practice

René Rast topped the opening practice session at the inaugural Portland E-Prix, as the fastest average lap and highest top-speed records were broken on the West Coast of the United States.

With the Portland International Raceway representing the fourth new venue of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, all the drivers were keen to get straight out onto the circuit. This weekend is set to be a peculiar one, given that the E-Prix is taking place on an actual circuit rather than a street track.

First out on the track which has hosted the likes of IndyCar and NASCAR, was Rast, in what were beautiful conditions. Remarkably, this weekend’s trip to the United States is the first time Formula E has visited a normal circuit since pre-season testing in Valencia. Given that it’s not a normal track for FE, there could be a few surprise names towards the top of the timesheets.

In the opening ten minutes, all the drivers were clearly getting a feel of the track; however, it quickly became clear that records were going to be broken. Several drivers broke the FE record for the fastest average speed across a lap, emphasising just how quick a weekend it’s going to be. The first to do so was Edoardo Mortara, who averaged over a hundred miles per hour.

Whilst that was happening, André Lotterer took to the grass at the final corner, to avoid a collision. It was Rast who topped the timing sheets in the opening stages courtesy of a 1:10.871, with just a second having staggeringly separated the top-eighteen. Jake Dennis made a move to the top halfway through the session though, whilst Avalanche Andretti Formula E team-mate Lotterer moved up to fourth with fourteen minutes remaining.

With thirteen minutes remaining, the Formula E top-speed record was broken, as rookie Roberto Merhi reached one-hundred seventy miles per hour. Whilst Merhi was busy doing that, Mahindra Racing team-mate Lucas di Grassi hit the top of the leaderboard. The Brazilian remained as the fastest driver as the opening session of the weekend moved into its final ten minutes.

Reigning World Champion Stoffel Vandoorne replaced Di Grassi at the top with nine minutes remaining, as the Belgian became the fast driver to move towards the mid 1:09s. Vandoorne hit the top by just over a tenth after setting a 1:09.644, ahead of Di Grassi and Mortara. The DS Penske driver remained as the quickest driver as the session entered its final five minutes, still ahead of Di Grassi but also Mitch Evans. Evans set a new FE top-speed record, after almost reaching one-hundred seventy-two miles per hour.

Vandoorne was eventually displaced as the fastest driver in the session by team-mate Jean-Éric Vergne, who set a very impressive 1:09.226 to go four tenths clear. Vergne needs the weekend of his life in Portland, should he want to remain in the title fight. Maximilian Günther, a.k.a the ‘King of Jakarta’, jumped to second with just over a minute remaining, ahead of British driver Dan Ticktum.

Someone who wasn’t making progress was Sébastian Buemi, who jumped out of his car before the session had finished. Back on the track though and it was Rast who returned to the top as the chequered flag was flown, after setting a superb 1:09.054. The German topped the session ahead of Vergne, Ticktum, Sam Bird and Günther. One person not towards the top was championship leader Pascal Wehrlein, who could only salvage eighteenth.