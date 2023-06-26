Robin Frijns Celebrates Points in Portland: ‘The Right Place at the Right Time’

Robin Frijns put in a terrific display last Saturday at the inaugural Portland E-Prix, to claim his second points finish from the last three races.

Since returning from his hand injury, the Dutchman has been slowing returning to his former-self. He’s looked much quicker in recent rounds, with him having proven that in Portland where he started from ninth. This gave him a great chance to score some points, something he did after bringing his car home in tenth place. Frijns used all of his Formula E experience to “make the best of all situations” at the Portland International Raceway, which saw four-hundred three overtakes.

He made sure he stayed out of trouble and kept himself in the “right place at the right time”, to bring home another point for the ABT CUPRA Formula E Team.

“We tried to make the best of all situations with our efficiency and performance capabilities. In a strategic race like this, you always have to be in the right place at the right time and at the same time pay tremendous attention. We succeeded in that today, at least to some extent.”

“All that remains is a lot of damage” – Nico Müller

On the other side of the ABT CUPRA garage and it was a painful race for Nico Müller, who crashed out in the early stages of the race following what seemed to be a brake failure. The Swiss driver went straight off the track at one of the fastest corners, before having an impact measured at 27G.

He gingerly got out of the car but is thankfully OK, much to ABT CUPRA’s and the paddock’s delight. Having started in twelfth, Müller was also in with a “good chance” of finishing in the points; instead, his weekend ended with a “lot of damage to the car”.

“We had a strong performance all weekend, but all that remains is a lot of damage to the car and a lot of work for the guys. Without this incident we would have had a good chance for points as well.”