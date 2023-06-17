Superb Sutton sweeps qualifying again with Oulton Park pole

Ash Sutton shows little signs of letting up with a third successive BTCC pole position at Oulton Park on Saturday (17 June) as his dominance continues.

Sutton leads the Drivers’ Championship by 14 points having taken six wins from 12 races and will head into Sunday’s action looking to again win at least two out of three races.

Before the Top Ten Showdown, Sutton was more than three tenths of a second clear of Tom Ingram and Jake Hill in particular and during the final ten minutes, Sutton set an early mark that wouldn’t be matched.

Albeit, it was a tad closer than the opening stanza as Hill sat second. Ricky Collard who continues to improve will sit third tomorrow. While after topping practice earlier on Saturday, Bobby Thompson will start fourth.

Dan Cammish had to settle for fifth, ahead of reigning champion Ingram who will be frustrated with sixth place. Colin Turkington was initially seventh but disqualified for failing scrutineering checks. Josh Cook as a results sits in seventh ahead of Aron Taylor-Smith, Rory Butcher and Adam Morgan.

2023 British Touring Car Championship – Qualifying – Oulton Park

1. Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK 1:24.832s

2. Jake Hill, Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport +0.225s

3. Ricky Collard, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +0.468s

4. Bobby Thompson, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +0.534s

5. Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK +0.611s

6. Tom Ingram, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +0.633s

7. Josh Cook, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +0.655s

8. Árón Taylor-Smith, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +0.781s

9. Rory Butcher, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +1.032s

——————————————————————————————————————–

10. Adam Morgan, Team BMW +0.675s

11. Daniel Rowbottom, NAPA Racing UK +0.680s

12. Stephen Jelley, Team BMW +0.737s

13. Aiden Moffat, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +0.745s

14. George Gamble, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +0.753s

15. Daniel Lloyd, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +0.830s

16. Mikey Doble, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +0.912s

17. Andrew Watson, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +0.943s

18. Sam Osborne, NAPA Racing UK +0.949s

19. Ronan Pearson, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +0.985s

20. Dexter Patterson, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD +1.006s

21. Tom Chilton, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +1.155s

22. Jade Edwards, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD +1.483s

23. Jack Butel, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown +1.631s

24. Nic Hamilton, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown +1.972s

25. Nick Halstead, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +2.331s

26. Will Powell, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +6.639s

DSQ. Colin Turkington, Team BMW