‘What a Car’: Nick Cassidy Celebrates Stunning Portland Victory

Not for the first time in the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Nick Cassidy mastered the peloton-style racing to claim a third victory of the season, at the inaugural Portland E-Prix.

It’d been a challenging weekend at the Portland International Raceway for Cassidy ahead of the race, with him having struggled for pace. He could only salvage tenth in qualifying, leaving him with lots to do during the race. Just like in Berlin and Monaco though, the Kiwi worked his way to the front, before timing a late push of pace to perfection. He saved enough energy once again so that he could increase the pace at the end of the race, catching those beyond off guard.

After very much making up for his Jakarta woes, Cassidy’s win has seen him rise to second in the Drivers’ Championship, where he sits just a point behind Jake Dennis. Cassidy’s result has also benefited Envision Racing, who are just six points behind TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team ahead of Rome.

Cassidy was seemingly in love with his car after the race, where he praised his team and Jaguar for delivering an unbelievable package.

“It’s cool. I’ve had a good run in America the last couple of years. I love racing here,” Cassidy said in his post-race interview.

“That race was fun. Look it’s close. The guys we’re racing are top. Jake did an amazing job in quali. I think he was unlucky to be starting on pole – today wasn’t the race to be doing that. And António in these races is always fantastic as well. It’s close, it’s fun, it’s Formula E.

“To be fair, I saw Mitch up with me at stages, I saw Seb, I saw Sam. And we all started far back. So credit to Jaguar and credit to Envision Racing. What a car, what a powertrain.”