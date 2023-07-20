Chad Chastain joins Young’s for Pocono Trucks

Young’s Motorsports‘ #20 carousel has added Chad Chastain to the mix. On Wednesday, the team announced Chastain will race on Saturday at Pocono Raceway with sponsorship from Trophy Tractor.

The younger brother of Cup Series regular Ross Chastain, all five of his Truck starts to date have come with Niece Motorsports, whom his brother is closely affiliated with. Having raced in the Trucks since 2021, his best finish is thirtieth on three occasions, interestingly in every start in 2022 at IRP, Richmond, and Homestead. His first Truck race of 2023 came at Texas where he was classified thirty-fourth after an early accident.

Chastain has also started competing in the Xfinity Series with DGM Racing, another team that Ross races for, with three starts to his name currently. He finished twenty-fourth at Atlanta followed by thirty-second at Dover and twenty-ninth at Nashville.

His Truck début came at Watkins Glen in 2021 under rather unique circumstances as Ross was ineligible to take part being a Cup driver. He finished that race thirty-fourth.

Prior to NASCAR, he cut his teeth in short track racing throughout the southeastern United States such as the Florida Pro Truck Series and World Series of Asphalt.

The Young’s #20 is thirty-second in owner points with Kaden Honeycutt, Derek Kraus, Ed Jones, Nick Leitz, Mason Maggio, Matt Mills, Stefan Parsons, and Brad Pérez making starts. Honeycutt scored the truck’s lone top ten so far of tenth at Darlington.