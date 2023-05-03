Nick Leitz joins Young’s for 3-race Truck schedule

Nick Leitz will run three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races in 2023, driving the #20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Young’s Motorsports. The team announced the signing on Tuesday.

His first start will be at Kansas Speedway on Saturday. Additional races are planned for Nashville Superspeedway on 23 June and Homestead-Miami Speedway on 21 October.

“Young’s Motorsports is a great organisation with a Cup Series-like appearance and full of a great group of individuals,” said Leitz. “I am excited for Kansas and the opportunity to drive the #20 Precision Measurements Inc. Chevrolet. I like the mile-and-half tracks and am stoked to see what we can accomplish together.

“I am super grateful for not only the opportunity at Kansas Speedway but for a few other races this season too.”

Leitz first appeared in the Truck Series in 2022, running three races for Reaume Brothers Racing at Nashville, Richmond, and Homestead. He finished twenty-sixth in his series début before retiring from Richmond and placing twenty-eighth at Homestead.

The 26-year-old mainly competes in short track racing in his native Virginia, particularly at Dominion Raceway under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner. His family is deeply rooted in the state’s motorsport history, with the three generations before him all being racers.

“Everyone is super pumped about having Nick a part of the team,” commented team principal Tyler Young. “He has meshed really well not only with everyone in the shop but he is quickly developing a bond with our other Young’s Motorsports drivers.

“Over the years, Kansas Speedway has been particularly kind to Young’s Motorsports and we feel like Nick can easily adjust to getting back in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series saddle and have a productive race for not only himself but our team.”

Unlike the #02 of Kris Wright and #12 of Spencer Boyd, Young’s #20 is a multi-driver truck. Derek Kraus, Ed Jones, Mason Maggio, Matt Mills, Stefan Parsons, and Brad Pérez made starts in the first seven races. It currently sits thirty-sixth in owner points with only Mills having multiple races so far at two. Kraus holds its best run of eighteenth at Daytona.