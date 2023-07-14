Jade Edwards Returns to One Motorsport for Remainder of BTCC season

Jade Edwards is set to make a return to One Motorsport for the remainder of the 2023 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship season. After spending the first half of the year with Team HARD., Edwards will rejoin the Brackley-based squad and compete alongside Josh Cook and Aiden Moffat under the Starline Racing with One Motorsport banner.

Edwards, a third-generation BTCC driver, is no stranger to the One Motorsport outfit. She raced one of the team’s three Honda Civic Type Rs in 2021 and 2022, impressively scoring a handful of points finishes and securing a popular Jack Sears Trophy victory at Oulton Park. Now, re-aligning herself with the reigning Independent Teams’ champions, Edwards is eager to complete her third full campaign in the UK’s premier motorsport series on a high note, aiming for strong performances and results across the next five events.

Reflecting on her return to One Motorsport, Edwards expressed her excitement: “Being able to re-join One is something that I’m really excited about and I’m grateful that we’ve been able to work out a deal to make it happen. Having already spent two years with the team, it feels like home and I’m going back to familiar surroundings, which can only be a positive. I’m fully focused on having a strong end to the season and I believe being back in the Honda Civic Type R gives me the best opportunity to do just that!”

Steve Dudman, the Team Owner of One Motorsport, warmly welcomed Edwards back to the team: “We are very pleased to welcome Jade back to One Motorsport where her energy, professionalism, and genuine enthusiasm provide a great vibe throughout the whole team. One Motorsport also recognises the fantastic support that she has from some great people behind her, all of whom have provided support to secure this move. We’re hoping that we can use this second chance to find Jade further strong support for the rest of the season and then for future years because she has so much to offer.”

The 2023 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship will resume on 29-30 July at Croft Circuit in North Yorkshire, where fans will eagerly watch the return of Jade Edwards to the One Motorsport team.