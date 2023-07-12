Kaden Honeycutt joins Niece for Pocono

Kaden Honeycutt will race for his third different NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team of 2023 at Pocono Raceway on 22 July when he joins Niece Motorsports‘ #44 Chevrolet Camaro RST.

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel and am extremely thankful to Al Niece and everyone at Niece Motorsports for the opportunity,” said Honeycutt. “We’re hopeful that we can get some more partners to come on board and make some more starts this season. I’ve been working at the shop the last few months, so I know how hard this organisation is working to field fast trucks. I’m looking forward to Pocono.”

He began 2023 entering the first seven races for Roper Racing, scoring a ninth on the dirt at Bristol in what remains the #04’s best finish of the year to date. A two-race stint with Young’s Motorsports bore more fruit when he finished tenth at Darlington followed by seventeenth at North Wilkesboro in his seventh and latest start.

In April, Honeycutt made his Xfinity début for CHK Racing at Martinsville. An engine failure took him out after eighty-three laps.

“Kaden has really impressed a lot of people in the Truck Series this season, so we are happy to have him behind the wheel of one of our Chevrolets,” commented Niece Motorsports general manager Cody Efaw. “Our team is working hard to build the fastest trucks we can. We visited Victory Lane at Pocono in 2019 and we’re looking for more of the same next weekend.”

Niece’s #44 finished twenty-eighth in the 2022 owner points with Kris Wright running much of the calendar before Chad Chastain and Bayley Currey closed out the year. Pocono will be its first race.