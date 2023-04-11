Kaden Honeycutt joins CHK Racing for Xfinity debut

Kaden Honeycutt will hope to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series début on Saturday at Martinsville Speedway, the same location as his maiden Truck Series race last year. He will race the #74 Chevrolet Camaro for CHK Racing.

“We are excited to announce that Kaden Honeycutt will pilot the 74 CHK Racing Chevrolet at Martinsville Speedway this weekend,” reads a team announcement on Monday.

Honeycutt races in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series as well as part-time in the Truck Series, the latter of which includes twelve starts since 2022. His Truck début came at Martinsville, as a last-minute replacement following Matt Jaskol’s exit from G2G Racing, where he was classified thirty-fourth after a crash.

He joined Roper Racing for the first six races of the 2023 Truck season. Despite lows like missing Daytona and having to withdraw from his home race at Texas due to a practice crash, he rebounded in the sixth round at Bristol Dirt by finishing ninth. The run tied his career best first achieved at Phoenix the previous year.

CHK has struggled to start 2023, failing to qualify for all but one of the first seven races. The exception at Phoenix still ended with Dawson Cram finishing last due to a fuel pump issue. Ryan Vargas and Baltazar Leguizamón have also attempted to race the car.