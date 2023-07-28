NASCAR

Kyle Busch becomes another SRX debutant winner

Credit: Superstar Racing Experience

Paul Tracy is still not making any friends out there. In fact, he might have driven one out of the Superstar Racing Experience.

The longtime IndyCar driver continued to antagonise his fellow drivers during Thursday night’s race at Pulaski County Motorsports Park after coming down to block Josef Newgarden on lap 89, only to trigger a massive stack-up that also collected Ken Schrader and Hailie Deegan. Tracy had developed a “bad boy” reputation during his IndyCar career, and has not done much to mend that image in SRX especially around Schrader: he spun Schrader in the second heat during the season opener at Stafford before the two tangled again at the last week’s Stafford #2 round.

Schrader, who committed to the full season, kept his comments on Tracy succinct: “I’m not running another race with him. I’m done.”

Tracy defended the action as he and Newgarden had bumped into each other multiple times throughout the night before he “got a nose ahead of him, a half-car length ahead of him, and I just got hooked and turned sideways down the straightaway. It was just hard racing at the end there, ten laps to go.”

In front of the quarrel, Kyle Busch won in his series début without breaking a sweat. He took the lead from fellow NASCAR driver Tony Stewart on lap 70 of the final and cruised to victory, joining colleague Denny Hamlin as drivers to win their first SRX race in 2023. Clint Bowyer, the Heat #2 winner, got by his former boss Stewart for second on the restart post-Tracy accident.

Busch is not racing for the SRX title and his second and final race will be at Berlin on 3 August.

Pulaski County Motorsports Park was previously known as Motor Mile Speedway, as was the case when SRX revealed the 2023 schedule, before being renamed in May.

Race results

FinishNumberDriverLaps
151Kyle Busch100
207Clint Bowyer100
314Tony Stewart100
46Brad Keselowski100
539Ryan Newman100
606Hélio Castroneves100
718Bobby Labonte100
85Hailie Deegan100
91Marco Andretti100
103Paul Tracy89
112Josef Newgarden89
1252Ken Schrader89

Heat #1

FinishNumberDriverLaps
11Marco Andretti20
251Kyle Busch20
36Brad Keselowski20
418Bobby Labonte20
514Tony Stewart20
63Paul Tracy20
72Josef Newgarden20
806Hélio Castroneves20
95Hailie Deegan20
1052Ken Schrader20
1139Ryan Newman20
1207Clint Bowyer19

Heat #2

FinishNumberDriverLaps
107Clint Bowyer20
239Ryan Newman20
352Ken Schrader20
406Hélio Castroneves20
514Tony Stewart20
65Hailie Deegan20
73Paul Tracy20
86Brad Keselowski20
918Bobby Labonte20
101Marco Andretti20
1151Kyle Busch20
122Josef Newgarden20
