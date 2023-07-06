Landen Lewis making NASCAR Truck debut at Mid-Ohio

ARCA Menards Series West points leader Landen Lewis will make his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series début on Saturday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, driving the #04 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Roper Racing.

Only seventeen years old, Lewis has enjoyed a burgeoning career in stock car racing’s regional divisions. In 2021, he won the ARCA Menards Series race at DuQuoin after leading every lap from the pole. The following year, his ARCA West début at Kern also saw another victory before he upgraded to run the rest of the season.

He became an ARCA West full-timer for the 2023 season, driving for McGowan Motorsports. After six races, he has a two-point advantage over Sean Hingorani for the top spot and notched a win at Portland.

Although Roper Racing typically fields Fords, Lewis’ #04 is a Chevrolet. Such a quirk also happened at Mosport in 2019 when Roger Reuse raced for Jordan Anderson Racing using Roper’s owner points.

The #04 ran the first ten races of the 2023 season before taking the next two off, then returning with team owner Cory Roper at Nashville. Kaden Honeycutt entered the first seven rounds before Johnny Sauter took over for three. The entry is thirty-first in owner points with Honeycutt scoring its best finish of ninth at Bristol Dirt.