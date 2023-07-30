NAPA Racing 1-2-3 as Cammish takes Croft opener

It was NAPA Racing UK dominance in Race One at Croft as the soft tyres failed to live up to their billing for the Team BMW contingent as Dan Cammish romped home to victory ahead of Ash Sutton and Dan Rowbottom.

Cammish spent most of the race out on his own as he looked to ignite his own championship challenge with Rowbottom and Sutton running together in front of Cook who was superb defending from Jake Hill to take fourth.

But Rowbottom in the end chose to take the team option and allowed Sutton throw in the final second of the last lap to give him second and also achieving fastest lap meant a good haul for the championship leader.

Team BMW’s Colin Turkington fell down to seventh with championship rival, Tom Ingram also surging past after Jake Hill picked him off early. Stephen Jelley in his 250th BTCC start claimed eighth not challenged as Sam Osborne surged into the top 10 joined by Aron Taylor-Smith who qualified eighth but fell away at the start.

2023 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship – Race 1 – Croft

1. Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK 15 Laps

2. Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK +0.717s

3. Daniel Rowbottom, NAPA Racing UK +1.327s

4. Josh Cook, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +5.522s

5. Jake Hill, Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport +5.907s

6. Tom Ingram, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +7.124s

7. Colin Turkington, Team BMW +7.403s

8. Stephen Jelley, Team BMW +10.482s

9. Sam Osborne, NAPA Racing UK +26.129s

10. Árón Taylor-Smith, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +28.734s

11. Ricky Collard, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +29.179s

12. Daniel Lloyd, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +29.862s

13. Aiden Moffat, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +31.888s

14. Mikey Doble, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +32.482s

15. Tom Chilton, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +32.753s

16. Andrew Watson, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +32.975s

17. Dexter Patterson, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD +34.115s

18. George Gamble, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +34.704s

19. Adam Morgan, Team BMW +35.145s

20. Jack Butel, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown +37.502s

21. Michael Crees, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +39.896s

22. Nick Halstead, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +44.539s

23. Daryl DeLeon, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD +45.972s

24. Jade Edwards, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +1 Lap

25. Rory Butcher, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +2 Laps

26. Ronan Pearson, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +3 Laps