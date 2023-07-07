Roberto Merhi to Complete Season for Mahindra Racing

Ahead of next weekend’s double-header in Rome, Mahindra Racing have confirmed that ex-Formula 1 driver Roberto Merhi will see out the rest of the season for the Banbury-based team, having competed for the side in Jakarta and Portland.

Following Oliver Rowland‘s departure from Mahindra ahead of the Jakarta double-header, the Indian manufacturer opted to use Merhi in the Indonesian capital alongside Lucas di Grassi. On his debut in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the Spaniard finished eighteenth in race one and seventeenth in race two. It was a very challenging venue for Merhi to make his debut given the heat and humidity; however, he settled into the team very well.

Merhi went on to be used by Mahindra again at the inaugural race in Portland, where he sadly retired from the race early on after grinding to a halt. Having learnt so much in Jakarta, Merhi was gutted to have retired so early on the West Coast, as he felt like a good result was possible. However, he’ll get a chance now to make up for his retirement in Portland, as Mahindra have confirmed that Merhi will race for the team at the Rome double-header and the season finale double-header in London.

It essentially means the Spanish driver has four races to stake his claim for a seat on the FE grid next season, where the all-electric series will be celebrating its tenth season. Merhi is very grateful for Mahindra’s “trust” in him, with the driver now “really looking forward” to driving the Mahindra M9Electro once again.

“I’m really looking forward to jumping back into the car for the final two races of the season. I would like to thank Mahindra Racing for the opportunity and the trust they have shown in me. I know Rome and London are new tracks for me, which will make it a bit more challenging, but I will make sure I adapt quickly.”