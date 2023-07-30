Second consecutive NAPA Racing UK 1-2-3 as Sutton dominates at Croft

Another race, another dominant display from Ash Sutton and NAPA Racing UK who has rebuilt his championship lead with a seventh win of the season so far at Croft.

Playing the team game once again, NAPA Racing UK swept the top three with Cammish and Rowbottom allowing the championship leader to speed off the line past them and build a huge gap from there. Cammish was out on his own in second with Rowbottom having to battle Tom Ingram.

Ingram found his way past at one point, but Rowbottom was immediately back in front acting as the protector for the pursued in this case Sutton and Cammish as their pre race meeting de-briefs seemed to pay dividends.

Josh Cook finished down in fifth ahead of Colin Turkington with the main drama coming for the latter’s teammate as Jake Hill was on the back of Cook and spun himself whilst in the battle for a top-five finish. He eventually finished 11th.

Stephen Jelley improved to grab seventh albeit was on the soft tyres and failed to make further progress. As Ricky Collard, Dan Lloyd, and Tom Chilton completed the top ten.

Colin Turkington will head up the reverse grid race in the best possible situation for NAPA Racing UK with all three set to be in the top six due to Sutton drawing out six so the trio will have their sights set on another podium.

While Turkington will look to claw back the momentum in an otherwise points-scoring but poor weekend in troubling the Ford Focus leaders.

2023 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship – Race 2 – Croft

1. Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK +0.717s

2. Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK +7.682s

3. Daniel Rowbottom, NAPA Racing UK +9.853s

4. Tom Ingram, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +10.607s

5. Josh Cook, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +13.607s

6. Colin Turkington, Team BMW +13.607s

7. Stephen Jelley, Team BMW +14.292s

8. Ricky Collard, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +15.103s

9. Daniel Lloyd, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +15.627s

10. Tom Chilton, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +17.122s

11. Jake Hill, Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport +21.839s

12. Árón Taylor-Smith, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +28.734s

13. Adam Morgan, Team BMW +22.776s

14. Sam Osborne, NAPA Racing UK +29.827s

15. Andrew Watson, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +30.264s

16. Mikey Doble, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +31.062s

17. Aiden Moffat, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +31.441s

18. Rory Butcher, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +33.486s

19. Michael Crees, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +34.783s

20. Jack Butel, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown +36.346s

21. Daryl DeLeon, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD +43.982s

22. Nick Halstead, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +44.221s

23. Jade Edwards, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +45.248s

24. Ronan Pearson, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +1 Lap

25. George Gamble, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +8 Laps

26. Dexter Patterson, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD +13 Laps