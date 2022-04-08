Extreme E

Island X Prix moved to July, becomes doubleheader and Ocean X Prix replacement 

Credit: Charly Lopez

Extreme E will have to wait two more months before resuming. On Friday, the series announced “unforeseen circumstances” have forced the Island X Prix in Sardinia, Italy to be moved from its original 7/8 May date to early July to form a doubleheader week: one round will be held on 6/7 July, while the second on 9/10 July replaces the Ocean X Prix.

The Island X Prix is held on a military installation in Capo Teulada, located in southwest Sardinia. The site obviously means the Italian military’s activities take priority over racing, and the postponement comes as the base’s personnel prepare for training exercises. Such sessions are of higher necessity nowadays, especially in Europe, as the world watches the Russo-Ukrainian war and faces its international impact.

“Of course it’s a shame to postpone our event, but we are a global series which operates in full cooperation with our hosts and these circumstances are outside of any of our control,” stated Extreme E CEO Alejandro Agag. “We are working closely with our Sardinian hosts, along with our teams and our partners, on alternative plans and appreciate everyone’s flexibility as of course we are facing serious matters which must take priority and which put our situation into humble perspective.”

The Ocean X Prix, which took place in Senegal in 2021, was already uncertain prior to Friday’s announcement. When the 2022 schedule was released, the event was listed as being held in either Senegal or Scotland, the latter of which was a candidate to hold a replacement date after COVID-19 forced races in Brazil and Argentina to be cancelled. By having two potential sites, one could serve as a fallback in the event that the other was unable to host. However, rumours gradually surfaced of Senegal’s unavailability, and although the British government invested £1 million into organising a round on Scotland’s Outer Hebrides, such plans will not come to fruition this season.

With the schedule change, the first Island X Prix will mark the inaugural Extreme E event held on a weekday as 6/7 July are on Wednesday and Thursday. After taking the day off on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will see the second X Prix.

Following the doubleheader, the final two rounds in Chile and Uruguay will continue as planned. The Copper X Prix in Antogafasta remains scheduled for 10/11 September, while Punta del Este welcomes Extreme E for the Energy X Prix on 26/27 November.

The inaugural Island X Prix was won by Rosberg X Racing. RXR also began the 2022 season by winning the Desert X Prix in Saudi Arabia.

Revised 2022 schedule

RoundRaceLocationDate
1Desert X PrixNeom, Saudi Arabia19/20 February
2Island X PrixSardinia, Italy6/7 July
3Island X PrixSardinia, Italy9/10 July
4Copper X PrixAntofagasta, Chile24/25 September
5Energy X PrixPunta del Este, Uruguay26/27 November
