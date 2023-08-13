Jake Hill inherits Knockhill opener after wet weather classic

As ever with the wet weather, it provided drama as conditions at Knockhill saw a BTCC classic unfold in Race One with Jake Hill coming out on top.

Hill did not finish first on the road but inherited it from the third position on the podium as both Tom Ingram and Tom Chilton were disqualified for post race ride height infringements.

Initially though, it looked like Ash Sutton would resume his dominance from pole as he went side by side with Josh Cook for the lead after the One Motorsport driver took it from him initially. But a tap saw the latter crash out into the barrier.

Rain started to lash down and Ingram decided to pit for the wet tyres and it played into his hands as Sutton initially stayed out as did Aiden Moffat and Rory Butcher who led but inevitably crashed out.

Sutton pitted and Ingram looked to have it in his hands as he took the win on the road and with it a standings lead from the former. But him and Chilton failed as Hill inherited the win and Andrew Watson who has shown himself to be one of the best rookies in a while in the championship took a career-best second. Stephen Jelley rounded out the podium, with Sutton who finished eighth bumped up to fifth.

But with it being where they finish on the road, Ingram will start on pole for Race Two starting shortly hoping to win back some of the lost ground he thought he sealed initially.