Daniel Dye entering Xfinity Series with Alpha Prime

Daniel Dye will run three NASCAR Xfinity Series races in the #44 Chevrolet Camaro for Alpha Prime Racing starting at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday. Further starts are planned for Las Vegas Motor Speedway on 14 October and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on 4 November.

“I’m really looking forward to making my Xfinity debut with Tommy Joe Martins and everyone at Alpha Prime,” said Dye. “It’s a great opportunity to compete at the next level and get a feel for what the Xfinity car is like before hopefully getting more opportunities in the future.”

Dye is currently a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series rookie, sitting eighteenth in points with a best finish of eleventh at Gateway. He moved up to the Trucks after placing runner-up in the 2022 ARCA Menards Series standings.

With his Truck team GMS Racing closing down at the end of 2023, Dye has not revealed his 2024 plans beyond confirming that he already had a new ride lined up.

He finished twenty-fifth in the Truck race at Texas in April and nineteenth at Las Vegas two months prior. While he has never raced at Phoenix in a truck as its lone date is the season ender in November, Dye placed second there during his 2022 ARCA campaign.

“Daniel is a really exciting prospect,” Martins commented. “We feel fortunate to be the team giving him his first shot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and we’re really looking forward to seeing what he can do at Texas, Vegas, and Phoenix to close out the year.”

Alpha Prime’s #44 is thirty-seventh in owner points with Dye’s GMS team-mate Rajah Caruth, Greg Van Alst, team co-owner Caesar Bacarella, Dawson Cram, Conor Daly, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Leland Honeyman, Sage Karam, Dylan Lupton, Mason Massey, Stefan Parsons, and Brad Pérez all attempting at least one race. Earnhardt holds its best run to date of eighteenth at Richmond.