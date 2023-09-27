Daniel Dye joining McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in 2024

When GMS Racing announced in August that they would cease operations at the end of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, Daniel Dye quickly revealed that he already had a ride lined up for 2024. Said seat turned out to be at McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, where he will once again pilot a #43 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside everyone at MHR and go run up front and compete,” said Dye on Wednesday. “I learned so much this year at GMS Racing and looking forward to using that knowledge next season and beyond in my career. I can’t wait to get to Daytona in February and get the new season underway.”

Dye is currently in his Truck Series rookie campaign, driving the #43 for GMS and sitting eighteenth in points with a best finish of eleventh at Gateway. He moved up to the Trucks after placing runner-up in the 2022 ARCA Menards Series championship.

Last Saturday, he made his Xfinity Series début at Texas and finished seventeenth. It is the first of three scheduled starts for Alpha Prime Racing with further races planned for Las Vegas and Phoenix.

He is no stranger to MHR co-owner Bill McAnally, who fielded an ARCA Menards Series West car for him at Portland in 2022. Dye won the pole and finished fourth.

“We are excited to have Daniel join MHR and be part of our continued growth forward,” commented McAnally. “We have worked with Daniel in the ARCA Series at Portland where we won the pole and had a great top-five finish. We’re all committed to putting in the efforts and see the same results for our #43 team starting in 2024 and beyond.”

MHR currently fields the #19 for Christian Eckes and #35 for rookie Jake Garcia. The former has three wins and is second in the standings while Garcia has eight top tens to sit thirteenth. The #43 will be a third entry, marking 2024 as MHR’s first year fielding three trucks full-time; the team previously had a three-truck effort in 2022 when the #35 showed up for five races while MHR was already running the #19 and #91. The #91 was shuttered after Colby Howard left the team.