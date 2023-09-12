Danny Bohn joins Niece for Bristol

Over a year since his last NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race, Danny Bohn will make his return at Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday, driving the #44 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Niece Motorsports.

A Modified veteran, Bohn has competed in the Truck Series sporadically since 2019. After running the second half of the 2020 season for On Point Motorsports, he committed to nearly the entire 2021 calendar as he entered all but two races and finished twenty-second in points with two top tens. He scored another top ten of eighth at the 2022 season opener in Daytona with Young’s Motorsports, and his most recent Truck start came later that year at Darlington where he finished twenty-second.

In the sixteen months since Darlington, he increased his focus on Modifieds, particularly at his home track Bowman Gray Stadium where he has won track championships. He won a track-sanctioned Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Division race there in August.

Bohn also has Xfinity Series experience, finishing nineteenth at Daytona in 2021 for Big Machine Racing Team.

His best Truck finish at Bristol is twenty-fourth in 2020. He placed runner-up there in the NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour in 2012.

After entering all but the final race in 2022, Niece’s #44 has only attempted two rounds in 2023. Kaden Honeycutt finished twentieth at Pocono while Chad Chastain missed the show at IRP.