NASCAR Truck Series

Danny Bohn joins Niece for Bristol

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Niece Motorsports

Over a year since his last NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race, Danny Bohn will make his return at Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday, driving the #44 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Niece Motorsports.

A Modified veteran, Bohn has competed in the Truck Series sporadically since 2019. After running the second half of the 2020 season for On Point Motorsports, he committed to nearly the entire 2021 calendar as he entered all but two races and finished twenty-second in points with two top tens. He scored another top ten of eighth at the 2022 season opener in Daytona with Young’s Motorsports, and his most recent Truck start came later that year at Darlington where he finished twenty-second.

In the sixteen months since Darlington, he increased his focus on Modifieds, particularly at his home track Bowman Gray Stadium where he has won track championships. He won a track-sanctioned Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Division race there in August.

Bohn also has Xfinity Series experience, finishing nineteenth at Daytona in 2021 for Big Machine Racing Team.

His best Truck finish at Bristol is twenty-fourth in 2020. He placed runner-up there in the NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour in 2012.

After entering all but the final race in 2022, Niece’s #44 has only attempted two rounds in 2023. Kaden Honeycutt finished twentieth at Pocono while Chad Chastain missed the show at IRP.

Share
Avatar photo
3066 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Truck SeriesNASCAR Xfinity Series

Xfinity regular season, Truck playoff opener conclude in Kansas

By
4 Mins read
Kansas Speedway hosted the final race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season and the Truck Series playoffs’ Round of 10, where John Hunter Nemechek and Christian Eckes solidified their résumés.
NASCAR Truck Series

Stephen Mallozzi, Outback Steakhouse join forces for Bristol

By
2 Mins read
Stephen Mallozzi, who works as a server at Outback Steakhouse, has acquired backing from his day job to sponsor his NASCAR Truck Series effort at Bristol.
NASCAR Truck Series

Carson Kvapil to make Truck debut at Bristol

By
1 Mins read
CARS Late Model racer Carson Kvapil will make his NASCAR Truck début at Bristol. His father Travis is the 2003 Truck Series champion.